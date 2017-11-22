Betsy Wolfe Will Leave WAITRESS Early to Headline Seattle Concerts With Jeremy Jordan

Betsy Wolfe has tweeted that she will be leaving Waitress earlier than planned to headline Seattle Symphony concerts with Jeremy Jordan. Her final performance will now be January 9th, and the Seattle concerts will be January 11-14.

She also plugs her new website, betsywolfe.com. The website is not currently live, but according to the tweet it will be soon.

Check out the tweet below.

My final 7 weeks at the beloved Diner have begun! I'm ending a couple of days earlier on Jan 9th to headline @seattlesymphony concerts w/@JeremyMJordan Jan.11-14 ?? WANT TO STAY UPDATED? Click on https://t.co/NAbvFoM6BJ !! It's gonna be LIVE SOON:) head there now to subscribe. pic.twitter.com/vxRdyYSjoz - Betsy Wolfe (@BetsyWolfe) November 22, 2017

Betsy Wolfe was last seen on Broadway in the critically acclaimed revival of Falsettos playing Cordelia. Other Broadway includes Bullets Over Broadway by Woody Allen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture with Sherie Rene Scott, 110 in the Shade, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Wonderful Life. Wolfe played Cathy Hyatt in the Second Stage revival of The Last Five Years, Beth in Encores' Merrily We Roll Along, and premiered Up Here, a new musical by Bobby Lopez and Kristen Andrerson-Lopez at La Jolla Playhouse.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Related Articles