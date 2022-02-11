Betsy Wolfe Takes Over Our Instagram Today for 50 YEARS OF BROADWAY AT THE KENNEDY CENTER

As previously announced, The Kennedy Center is celebrating 50 Years of Broadway at the venue featuring a star-studded lineup of Broadway and Kennedy Center favorites coming together for two performances only on February 11 and 12, 2022.

Betsy Wolfe is taking over our Instagram story today, February 11, to take our followers behind the scenes at the celebration!

Hosted by Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), this once-in-a-lifetime concert event pays homage to the legacy of Broadway musicals at the Kennedy Center, including a special tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim. The celebration will star Tony Award® winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Falsettos), Alfie Boe (Les Misérables, Finding Neverland), Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, The Little Mermaid), Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me), Grammy Award® winner Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, In the Heights), Tony Award® winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind, The Color Purple), Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, The Kennedy Center's The Music Man), Grammy Award® winner and Tony Award® nominee Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, The Book of Mormon), Tony Award® winner Frances Ruffelle (Les Misérables), multiple Grammy® and Tony Award® nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, Sondheim on Sondheim, "A Time to Sing" at the Kennedy Center), and Tony Award® nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset, On the Town).

Featuring an on-stage 40-piece Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, the concert will be directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful, the Kennedy Center's The Music Man and How to Succeed...) with musical direction by Emmy Award® winner Rob Berman (Bright Star, Finnian's Rainbow), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!), set and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III (the Kennedy Center's The Who's Tommy, The Music Man, Footloose), lighting design by Cory Pattak (the Kennedy Center's The Music Man, Next to Normal, Little Shop of Horrors), sound design by Dan Moses Schreier (Flying Over Sunset, Trouble in Mind) and costume design by Alejo Vietti (Holiday Inn, Beautiful).

