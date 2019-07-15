Beth Malone Will Star As Miss Trunchbull in MATILDA at The Muny

BroadwayWorld has learned Tony nominee Beth Malone will return to The Muny as Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahl's Matilda, August 5 - 11. Malone played the title role in The Muny's 2017 production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Roald Dahl's Matilda is proudly sponsored by Emerson.



Malone replaces the previously announced Will Swenson, who withdrew due to an unexpected television scheduling conflict.



"I am thrilled and honored that Beth is returning to The Muny," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "She's an extraordinary and generous artist, and I can't wait to see how she and Johnny create this historic Trunchbull."



Malone joins the previously announced Mattea Conforti (Matilda), Laura Michelle Kelly (Miss Honey), Ann Harada (Mrs. Wormwood), Josh Grisetti (Mr. Wormwood) and Darlesia Cearcy (Mrs. Phelps). The ensemble completing this cast will feature Maya Bowles, Colby Dezelick, Sean Ewing, Ryan Fitzgerald, Berklea Going, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula and Sharrod Williams, as well as The Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.



As previously announced, Roald Dahl's Matilda is directed by John Tartaglia and choreographed by Beth Crandall with music direction by Michael Horsley. The production team leading Roald Dahl's Matilda includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by Kelley Jordan and puppet design by Eric Wright: Puppet Kitchen International, Inc.. Production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski. Casting is by Telsey + Company.



Beth Malone (Miss Trunchbull) Muny: The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Molly Tobin). Beth recently played the Angel in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Angels in America, directed by Marianne Elliot. Malone starred as the titular character in the world premiere of the revised The Unsinkable Molly Brown, directed by Kathleen Marshall. After playing the part at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and The Muny, she will reprise the role of Molly for New York's The Transport Group in February. Beth was nominated for a 2015 Tony Award and Grammy for her role of Alison in Fun Home. She was in the original casts of Ring of Fire, The Marvelous Wonderettes and Bingo! Film: The Comedian, Hick, Twist of Faith, The Interview and the upcoming Brittany Runs A Marathon and God Committee. TV: Braindead, Bull, The Good Wife, Reno 911, Judging Amy, Laying Low, What's On?; One Minute Soaps and the Fox pilot Second Nature. She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far.



Roald Dahl's Matilda features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. With a story inspired by the eccentric genius of internationally-acclaimed author Roald Dahl, and a world inspired by St. Louis native and world-wide artistic legend Mary Engelbreit, Matilda shows how imagination is exactly what we all need to navigate life's many challenges. When sent to a dismal boarding school, Matilda uses her clear eyes and keen smarts to help her discover her own surprising powers! Created by the world-renowned Royal Shakespeare Company, this four-time Tony Award-winning magical musical, still running in London's West End, is sure to marvel and entertain Muny audiences.

The seven shows in the 2019 Muny season are: Guys and Dolls (June 10 - 16),Kinky Boots (June 19 - 25), 1776 (June 27 - July 3), Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (July 8 - 16), Footloose (July 18 - 24), Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon (July 27 - August 2) and Roald Dahl's Matilda (August 5 - 11). For more information, visit muny.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You