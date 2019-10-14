Bertie Carvel, Russell Tovey to Star in BECAUSE THE NIGHT for ITV

ITV has commenced filming on Because the Night starring Russell Tovey and Bertie Carvel, by Luther creator Neil Cross.

Russell Tovey (Years and Years, Him & Her) plays well meaning but directionless Nathan, a man trying to escape his past. Nathan has a terrible secret he's long prayed would stay buried and for which he's long worked hard to make recompense.

Almost a decade into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when Bob, played by Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster) an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news....triggering a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.



Additional cast include Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) as Holly, Nina Toussaint White (GameFace) as Jackie and Paul Bazely (Benidorm) as Graham.



Because the Night is a Euston Films production for ITV and is distributed internationally by Fremantle. The series was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill.

The series is inspired by the novel Burial, also written by Neil Cross (Luther, Hard Sun, Spooks, Mama). Euston Films Managing Director Kate Harwood (Dublin Murders, Hard Sun, Baghdad Central) will executive produce the drama alongside Executive Producer for Euston Films, Noemi Spanos (Dublin Murders). Niall MacCormick (The Victim, The Durrells, Doctor Thorne) will direct each of the 4 x 60' episodes. Jonathan Curling (Tin Star, Baghdad Central) will produce.

Bertie Carvel won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Ink. Carvel won the 2018 Olivier Award for his performance in the West End production of Ink. He made his Broadway debut as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda: The Musical (Tony nom., Drama Desk Award, Drama League nom., OCC nom., Theatre World Award) having originated the role in Britain (Olivier Award). Other theatre includes The Hairy Ape (Old Vic), Bakkhai & Rope (Almeida Theatre), The Pride (Royal Court), Coram Boy (National Theatre) and Parade (Donmar Warehouse, Olivier Award nomination). TV includes upcoming "Baghdad Central," "Doctor Foster," "Coalition," "Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell" and "Babylon."





