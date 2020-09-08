Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM Cast to Reunite for STARS IN THE HOUSE 200th Episode

The episode will be streamed on Thursday, September 10th at 8 PM ET.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the landmark 200th episode of "Stars in the House" will reunite the cast of "Night at the Museum" in support of The Actors Fund! LIVE on Thursday, September 10th at 8 PM ET, Owen Wilson, Hank Azaria, and Steve Coogan will leave their exhibits to join museum staffers Ben Stiller and Carla Gugino and reminisce about the making of the beloved trilogy. No word yet on whether Rexy, the Tyrannosaurus skeleton, will be able to sneak away from his spot to join! The celebration and reunion will stream exclusively on PEOPLE social platforms YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, as well as PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter. Fans tuning in will be able to ask the questions they've always wondered in real time, donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air, and help Seth and James celebrate this incredible milestone for the show. And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House," there's a good chance there will be some LIVE music!

This episode will also feature a special appearance from the incredible team at Poll Hero Project, who have been working tirelessly to register young adults as paid poll workers who will help make the 2020 election a success. To learn more or to join the 15,000 (and counting) young people who have registered, please visit pollhero.org.

As always, additional information and all episodes can be found on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com.

"Night At The Museum" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, including "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You