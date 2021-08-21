Ben Platt Reveals DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Will Have a Rewritten Ending and Two New Songs

As the world eagerly awaits the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt has revealed some details about what fans can expect!

The film will have its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2021 as its Opening Night Gala Presentation, before being released in theaters on September 24, 2021, by Universal Pictures.

Platt reprises his role as the title character, Evan Hansen, an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

However, in an interview with The Telegraph, he has revealed that some changes have been made for the upcoming movie, including a revised ending, that allegedly holds Evan more accountable for his actions than was seen in the stage version.

"We see this kid do all these things and tell all these lies in real time, so we need to see the redemption and the forgiveness and the repentance," Platt said. "Watching Evan do the work to figure out who Connor was and heal the family in a much healthier, more removed way, and see him take a breath and heal outside of the trauma he's experienced, is really, really effective."

It was also revealed that two new songs will be included in the film, written by composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. One song is called "Anonymous Ones" and will be sung by the character Alana (played by Amandla Stenberg). The second, for which the title has yet to be revealed, will be sung by Connor (Colton Ryan).

Throughout the rest of the interview, Platt talks about backlash he has received over his casting in the role, as well as his new album "Reverie", his role in The Politician, and much more. Read the full interview here.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), Dear Evan Hansen is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Featuring Grammy winning songs, including the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever" and "Words Fail," Dear Evan Hansen stars six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams, Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+'s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix's Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns) and Adam Siegel (2 Guns, Drive), and is executive produced by Michael Bederman, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories.