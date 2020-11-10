Ben Platt, Nicole Van Giesen and More to Take Part in Gilda's Club 25th Anniversary Gala Honoring Emma Stone
The virtual 25th Anniversary Benefit Gala will take place on Thursday, November 12th.
Gilda's Club New York City, the cancer support organization founded in memory of Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedienne Gilda Radner, will celebrate an incredible milestone with its virtual 25th Anniversary Benefit Gala on Thursday, November 12th. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Chairman & CEO of Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), will be honored with the Red Door Award for Leadership; Emma Stone, actress and Gilda's Club NYC Ambassador, will accept the Gilda Radner Award.
WABC-TV anchor Bill Ritter will return as Gala host for the 9th year. The evening will feature musical performances from Ben Platt, his Dear Evan Hansen castmate Nicole Van Geisen, and The Workshop NYC A Cappella. SNL alumni and comedy icons including Laraine Newman, Kenan Thompson, Chevy Chase, Susie Essman, Martin Short, Alan Zweibel, and more will also appear to pay tribute to Gilda and her enduring legacy on this special anniversary.
This annual event raises critical funds for the free cancer support program that Gilda's Club NYC provides for cancer patients and their families. This year, the need is more pressing than ever as COVID-19 upends the lives of the cancer community Gilda's Club NYC serves. In March, Gilda's Club NYC transitioned its program to a virtual format - and participation and attendance have been up 70% ever since.
"Cancer patients and their families already face enormous stress and financial strain, and now their safety, ability to receive treatment and financial stability are further compromised by the pandemic," said Lily Safani, CEO of Gilda's Club NYC. "We are a lifeline for our community in this time - even while social distancing, Gilda's Club NYC allows our cancer patients and families to safely receive support and connect with others from the comfort of their homes. Now more than ever, we need support from our donors so that we can continue to carry on Gilda's legacy and give our all to our growing member base."
The event includes an online silent auction, which will remain open until Monday, November 16th and features gorgeous art courtesy of the The Yellow Cab Project, which has donated five uniquely designed diecast model cabs by Waro, Jon Koon, Marco Gallotta, Clint Henderson, and Iena Cruz. Annalisa Menin, an Italian writer and entrepreneur based in New York, created the project as part of the Remembering Marco charity initiatives, a tribute to her husband Marco Omiccioli, who passed away from cancer in 2013. She credits a Gilda's Club NYC bereavement group for helping her through an unimaginable time.
Honorary Chairs for the evening include Joanna Bull, Mandy Patinkin, Karen Wilder and Robin & Alan Zweibel. Gala Co-Chairs are William S. Slattery, Senior Partner, Deerfield Management, and Jami Rubin, Partner, PJT Partners. Tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase here.
