Ben Platt, Lena Hall, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and More Will Be Featured in #BroadwaySingsOriginals on Instagram
Broadway talents including Lena Hall (Hedwig), Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls) will be featured in a daily marathon launched by the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series on Instagram's IGTV. Each day, the series will release a #BroadwaySingsOriginal performance from the series, in which they collaborated with Broadway stars to arrange their specific version of an iconic pop song. Since its creation in 2012, the series has featured over 350 Broadway performers who have sang the hits of pop stars such as Adele, Queen, Sara Bareilles, Whitney Houston, The Beatles, Rihanna, and more.
The marathon will also include epic performances by Caroline Bowman (Frozen), Tituss Burgess (Guys and Dolls), Corey Cott (Newsies), Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Morgan James (Godspell), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Hair), Mykal Kilgore (Motown), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Constantine Maroulis (Jekyll And Hyde), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Keala Settle (Waitress), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Alysha Umphress (On The Town), Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture) and more.
Broadway Sings is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Godspell, Wicked) and musically arranged and orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes. Upcoming concerts include Broadway Sings Adele: Unplugged at (le) Poisson Rouge and Broadway Sings Taylor Swift at Sony Hall. More information about the series can be found on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.
