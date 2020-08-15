Ben Platt, Kerry Washington, and More Will Guest Host JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT.
Ben Platt, Kerry Washington, and more will guest host upcoming episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of AUG. 17-21 (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 17 - GUEST HOST Kerry Washington
Tuesday, Aug. 18 - GUEST HOST Kerry Washington
1. Musical Guests Chloe X Halle
Wednesday, Aug. 19 - GUEST HOST Ben Platt
1. Zendaya
2. Musical Guest MUNA and The Knocks
Thursday, Aug. 20 - GUEST HOST Anthony Anderson
TBD
Friday, Aug. 21
TBD
Jimmy Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman serve as executive producers, alongside co-executive producers David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
Enjoy "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on the web at www.abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.
