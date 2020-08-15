Ben Platt, Kerry Washington, and More Will Guest Host JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT.

Ben Platt, Kerry Washington, and more will guest host upcoming episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of AUG. 17-21 (subject to change):

Monday, Aug. 17 - GUEST HOST Kerry Washington

1. Reese Witherspoon

Tuesday, Aug. 18 - GUEST HOST Kerry Washington

1. Musical Guests Chloe X Halle

Wednesday, Aug. 19 - GUEST HOST Ben Platt

1. Zendaya

2. Musical Guest MUNA and The Knocks

Thursday, Aug. 20 - GUEST HOST Anthony Anderson

TBD

Friday, Aug. 21

TBD

