Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ben Platt, Kerry Washington, and More Will Guest Host JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Article Pixel

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 15, 2020  

Ben Platt, Kerry Washington, and More Will Guest Host JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Ben Platt, Kerry Washington, and more will guest host upcoming episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of AUG. 17-21 (subject to change):

Monday, Aug. 17 - GUEST HOST Kerry Washington

1. Reese Witherspoon

Tuesday, Aug. 18 - GUEST HOST Kerry Washington

1. Musical Guests Chloe X Halle

Wednesday, Aug. 19 - GUEST HOST Ben Platt

1. Zendaya
2. Musical Guest MUNA and The Knocks

Thursday, Aug. 20 - GUEST HOST Anthony Anderson

TBD

Friday, Aug. 21

TBD

Jimmy Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman serve as executive producers, alongside co-executive producers David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)

Enjoy "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on the web at www.abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You