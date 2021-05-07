Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo Join TODAY SHOW Citi Music Summer Concert Series

Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and many more have joined the lineup for this summer's Citi Music Series, premiering live on the TODAY Show!

Platt's concert will air on August 13th, while Erivo's is scheduled for the following week on August 20th.

Additional performers include H.E.R., Coldplay, One Republic, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, and Maroon 5.

Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and later starred in Dear Evan Hansen, receiving multiple accolades for his performance as the title character, including the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

See the full list of performers below, and check out the tweet announcement here:

It's here! Check out the 2021 Citi Music Series on TODAY lineup! pic.twitter.com/EMJnvZq8P5 - TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 7, 2021

Citi Music Concert Dates

Thursday, May 6

OneRepublic

#OneRepublicTODAY

Friday, May 21

Blake Shelton

#BlakeSheltonTODAY

Friday, June 11

Maroon 5

#Maroon5TODAY

Thursday, June 17

Coldplay

#ColdplayTODAY

Friday, June 25

H.E.R.

#HERTODAY

Friday, August 13

Ben Platt

#BenPlattTODAY

Friday, August 20

Cynthia Erivo

#CynthiaErivoTODAY

Dates to be announced:

Dan + Shay

#DanShayTODAY

Mickey Guyton

#MickeyGuytonTODAY

Zac Brown Band

#ZacBrownBandTODAY

Little Big Town

#LittleBigTownTODAY