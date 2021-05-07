Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo Join TODAY SHOW Citi Music Summer Concert Series

Additional participants include One Republic, Blake Shelton, and Maroon 5.

May. 7, 2021  
Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo Join TODAY SHOW Citi Music Summer Concert Series

Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and many more have joined the lineup for this summer's Citi Music Series, premiering live on the TODAY Show!

Platt's concert will air on August 13th, while Erivo's is scheduled for the following week on August 20th.

Additional performers include H.E.R., Coldplay, One Republic, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, and Maroon 5.

Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and later starred in Dear Evan Hansen, receiving multiple accolades for his performance as the title character, including the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

See the full list of performers below, and check out the tweet announcement here:

Citi Music Concert Dates

Thursday, May 6

OneRepublic

#OneRepublicTODAY

Friday, May 21

Blake Shelton

#BlakeSheltonTODAY

Friday, June 11

Maroon 5

#Maroon5TODAY

Thursday, June 17

Coldplay

#ColdplayTODAY

Friday, June 25

H.E.R.

#HERTODAY

Friday, August 13

Ben Platt

#BenPlattTODAY

Friday, August 20

Cynthia Erivo

#CynthiaErivoTODAY

Dates to be announced:

Dan + Shay

#DanShayTODAY

Mickey Guyton

#MickeyGuytonTODAY

Zac Brown Band

#ZacBrownBandTODAY

Little Big Town

#LittleBigTownTODAY


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
Laura Bell Bundy Releases Women of Tomorrow Album Today Photo

Laura Bell Bundy Releases 'Women of Tomorrow' Album Today

NIGHT OF COVENANT HOUSE Virtual Gala Lineup Announced Photo

NIGHT OF COVENANT HOUSE Virtual Gala Lineup Announced

CHICAGO to Resume Broadway Performances This September Photo

CHICAGO to Resume Broadway Performances This September

Lincoln Center to Live Stream Norm Lewis in Concert for RESTART STAGES Photo

Lincoln Center to Live Stream Norm Lewis in Concert for RESTART STAGES


From This Author TV News Desk