Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo Join TODAY SHOW Citi Music Summer Concert Series
Additional participants include One Republic, Blake Shelton, and Maroon 5.
Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and many more have joined the lineup for this summer's Citi Music Series, premiering live on the TODAY Show!
Platt's concert will air on August 13th, while Erivo's is scheduled for the following week on August 20th.
Additional performers include H.E.R., Coldplay, One Republic, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, and Maroon 5.
Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and later starred in Dear Evan Hansen, receiving multiple accolades for his performance as the title character, including the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.
Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.
See the full list of performers below, and check out the tweet announcement here:
It's here! Check out the 2021 Citi Music Series on TODAY lineup! pic.twitter.com/EMJnvZq8P5- TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 7, 2021
Citi Music Concert Dates
Thursday, May 6
OneRepublic
#OneRepublicTODAY
Friday, May 21
Blake Shelton
#BlakeSheltonTODAY
Friday, June 11
Maroon 5
#Maroon5TODAY
Thursday, June 17
Coldplay
#ColdplayTODAY
Friday, June 25
H.E.R.
#HERTODAY
Friday, August 13
Ben Platt
#BenPlattTODAY
Friday, August 20
Cynthia Erivo
#CynthiaErivoTODAY
Dates to be announced:
Dan + Shay
#DanShayTODAY
Mickey Guyton
#MickeyGuytonTODAY
Zac Brown Band
#ZacBrownBandTODAY
Little Big Town
#LittleBigTownTODAY