Ben Platt Concludes Broadway Concert Residency

The party's over! Today, June 15, 2024, Ben Platt concludes his concert residency, which celebrated the release of his third album Honeymind and brought some of the biggest stars of Broadway and the music industry to new the Palace Theatre stage.

Platts guests have included: Kacey Musgraves, Kristin Chenoweth, Leslie Odom, Jr., Noah Galvin, Rachel Zegler, Laura Dreyfuss, Adrienne Warren, Alex Newell, Tori Kelly, Kelli O'Hara, Kristen Bell, Meghan Trainor, Cynthia Erivo, Gaten Matarazzo, Skylar Astin, Mykal Kilgore, Nicole Scherzinger, and Brian d'Arcy James.

The Palace is one of Broadway’s most preeminent theatres. "Playing The Palace" has been synonymous with the pinnacle of success since the theatre opened in 1913. The venue has been home to such legendary performers as Josephine Baker, Harry Belafonte, Elvis Presley, Shirley MacLaine, Bette Midler, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, and perhaps most famously Judy Garland. The venue closed in 2018 for a significant renovation and restoration, including raising the historically landmarked venue 30 feet in the air.

Tony, GRAMMY® and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt made his highly anticipated return to the New York Stage as Leo Frank in Parade at the City Center which transitioned to the Broadway stage. The riveting musical opened to rave reviews and led to Platt’s second Tony Award nomination. Most recently Ben starred in the film Theater Camp, which is co-written by Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Nick Lieberman inspired by their popular 2020 short film by the same name.

An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released two albums previously – 2019’s Sing To Me and 2021’s Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour following the release of Reverie which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaption alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, “The Politician” where he served as the executive producer on the series – his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy. Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and television highlights include: Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, “The Premise,” and a guest appearance on “Will & Grace.”