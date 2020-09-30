Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, Ashley Park and More to Star in Reading of Natalie Margolin's THE PARTY HOP

THE PARTY HOP will premiere this Saturday, October 3rd at 3:00 PM EST.

This weekend, Dramatists Play Service's YouTube channel, "DPS On Air," will feature a special reading of Natalie Margolin's new online play "The Party Hop" starring Beanie Feldstein ("Lady Bird," "Booksmart"), Ben Platt (Tony Award winner for "Dear Evan Hansen"), Ayo Edebiri ("Big Mouth"), Ashley Park ("Mean Girls," "Grand Horizons"), Kaitlyn Dever (Golden Globe nominee for "Unbelievable"), Catherine Cohen (podcast host of "Seek Treatment"), and more.

"The Party Hop" takes place on a Saturday night three years into quarantine. Three college sophomores, Ava (Feldstein), Emma (Edebiri), and Nancy (Cohen), bounce from virtual party to virtual party in what is now a typical night *out.* However, when Emma and Nancy discover that Ava has not yet had her first kiss, they insist that tonight must be the night. Their given circumstances complicate this, but sometimes... it's nice to have a dream.

Also in the cast are Molly Gordon ("Alice by Heart"), Francesca Carpanini ("All My Sons"), Kathryn Gallagher ("Jagged Little Pill"), Olivia Puckett ("Dear Evan Hansen"), Max Sheldon ("Monsterland"), Noah Galvin ("Dear Evan Hansen") with Hannah Zipperman, Julian Silver, Allie Levitan, Sam Alper, Zoe Worth, Chloe Searcy, Anna Romanoff and music by Kathryn Gallagher and David Thompson, directed by Josh Margolin.

"The Party Hop" will premiere on Dramatists Play Service's YouTube channel, "DPS On Air," on Saturday, October 3rd at 3:00PM EST | 12:00PM EST and will be available for a limited time only. Running time is approximately 45 minutes.

Watch here starting Saturday for a limited time:

For those tuning in, the cast and writer suggest giving a donation to YourMomCares (YMC). YMC is a charity founded by celebrity and influencer moms banding together for kids' mental health. YMC is currently responding, boots on the ground, to the COVID-19 crisis. YMC has funded healthcare services, testing and support for families in the most vulnerable communities across the US, as well as tele-mental health services for adolescents and technology for virtual schooling. www.YourMomCares.org @ YourMomCares

"The Party Hop" and hundreds of favorite DPS titles are available for streaming licenses at www.dramatists.com.

"The Party Hop" will be published in the forthcoming collection of short, virtual plays "Technical Difficulties: Plays for Online Theatre." The collection also features short plays by John Cameron Mitchell, Beth Henley, Anna Ziegler, Ken Urban, Steph Del Rosso, Leah Barker, Aurin Squire, Tracy Thorne, Craig Pospisil, Marshall Foltz, Elaine Romero, Arlene Hutton, and others to be announced. Read more about the collection here: https://bit.ly/DPSTechnicalDiff

