Before They Were Famous: Lin-Manuel Miranda!

Before Hamilton propelled Lin-Manuel Miranda to superstardom, he was a successful Broadway star that was not as well known outside of the community.

We all know Miranda for his contributions to the Broadway community and his part in films like Moana and Mary Poppins Returns, but he also had many roles before he was a household name! BroadwayWorld has rounded up some of the places you can watch the Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner before he was a star!

The Sopranos

In 2007, Miranda had a small role on one episode of the hit HBO series. Miranda played a 'Bellman' in the episode, titled "Remember When."

House

Miranda had a three-episode arc on the FOX drama between 2009-2010 playing Juan "Alvie" Alvarez. Alvie is a Puerto Rican patient at Mayfield Psychiatric Hospital and was House's roommate. Alvie suffers from bipolar disorder as a result, Alvie is a chatterbox, and raps at every opportunity.



The Electric Company

Miranda had a recurring role on the 2009-2010 PBS series for young children ages 6 to 10. He played Mario, a hip-hop emcee who was best friend's with Shock, the short-order cook at the Electric Diner where the Company converges when trouble occurs.. Miranda would make guest appearances alongside Shock in some musical segments.

Modern Family

In 2011, Miranda guest-starred on one episode of Modern Family. In the episode, titled "Good Cop Bad Dog," Miranda portrayed Guillermo, the Grocery Store worker who tries to convince Jay (played by Ed O'Neill) to invest with him.

Do No Harm

Miranda had a recurring role on Do No Harm, an American medical drama television series that aired on NBC in 2013. In 11 episodes Miranda played Dr. Ruben Marcado, a clinical pharmacologist at IMH and a friend to Dr. Cole (played by Broadway star Steven Pasquale).

How I Met Your Mother

In 2013, Miranda guest-starred on one episode of the CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother. In the episode, titled "Bedtime Stories," Miranda portrayed Gus,a rhyming and rapping bus passenger.





