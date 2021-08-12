Battle Of Brooklyn: An Eighteenth-Century American Faire Event Announced

On Saturday, August 28th, Brooklynites can commemorate the Battle of Brooklyn, fought in 1776 on land that is now a part of The Green-Wood Cemetery. It was the first battle of the American Revolution to occur after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

To honor those who bravely defended the new republic and learn more about the world they lived in, Green-Wood will present a family-friendly afternoon with reenactors, demonstrations, music, and storytelling. The outdoor event is co-presented with The Old Stone House.

Kids and adults will be able to:

· Chat with Continental soldiers from the 1st Rhode Island Regiment

· Learn how the colonists used herbs to treat wounds and illnesses

· Sing along with brigands and learn a sea shanty (sung on the sailing ships of the era)

· Learn about Thomas Jefferson's personal chef: the enslaved James Hemings (And take home a few of the recipes!)

· See muskets, cannons, horses, and British Cavalry

· Learn about the military maps used during the battle

· Take a walk up to Battle Hill to learn from Green-Wood educators about the importance of the statue of Minerva, which salutes the Statue of Liberty and was placed in commemoration of the battle.

· See replicas of battle flags placed atop Battle Hill, each self-styled by the individual bands of colonial fighters

· Take home the Battle of Brooklyn Day 2021 Activity Guide

This battle was pivotal. Measured by the total number of British and American troops poised and ready to fight, this battle was also the largest of the entire Revolution. Washington nearly lost everything, including his life, and the experience led him to fashion a strategy that will win the war for independence. A brave force of 2,000 Americans held back a British force of over 30,000, allowing General George Washington to move most of his troops to safety.

"Green-Wood is proud to again remember the crucial role Brooklyn played in the birth of our nation. We come together to honor the American heroes who fought so valiantly 245 years ago," said Richard Moylan, President of Green-Wood.

The event is free and open to all. However, for COVID-19 safety protocols, tickets (for adults, but not children under 12) are required for entry and capacity is reduced from past years. Visitors need to select one of four time slots on Saturday, August 28th: 11am-12pm, 12pm-1pm, 1pm-2pm, or 2pm-3pm. For the hilly and uneven terrain, suitable footwear is recommended. Children must be accompanied by an adult. In the event of rain, the event will be postponed to Sunday, August 29th.

Masks are strongly recommended regardless of vaccine status. Please follow instructions from Green-Wood's staff and ambassadors.

Reservations: click here or go to www.green-wood.com/calendar The event is free with a suggested donation of $5.