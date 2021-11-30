Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents Ella Rothschild's PIGULIM, December 13-23

Baryshnikov Arts Center presents Pigulim, a filmed dance-theater work by Israeli choreographer Ella Rothschild. The presentation, part of BAC's Fall 2021 Digital Season, is free and available to watch on demand from Monday, December 13, at 5pm ET, until Thursday, December 23, at 5pm, at bacnyc.org.

An award-winning choreographer and former dancer with the renowned Batsheva Dance Company, Inbal Pinto, and other artists, Ella Rothschild is one of the most in-demand choreographers in Israel today. The BAC presentation will feature her richly layered dance-theater work Pigulim. In the piece, a complex cultural narrative unfolds around themes of materialism and mortality. Characters struggling with loneliness and the search for happiness gather around a table, using the familiar ceremony of a shared meal to explore banality and fantasy, fear and desire.

Pigulim was created in part during a residency at BAC in 2019. It was further developed and filmed during a residency at the Suzanne Dellal Centre for Dance and Theatre in Tel Aviv, where it had its digital premiere in September 2020. Supported by Asylum Arts. Ella Rothschild's presentation at BAC is supported by the Consulate General of Israel in New York.

Also featuring dancers of the Maslool Professional Dance Program: Noga Eliezer, Gilly Geva, Noa Gronich, Romy Duvdevani, Shani Zargari, Noam Hayoun, Noa Toledano, Omer Tichauer, Adam Ishay Eldar, Roni Morhalachmi, Lal'el Pillora, Yahav Sabag, Tal Cohen.