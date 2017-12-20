Barry Manilow to Bring 'A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS' to Chicago, NY and LA

Pop culture icon Barry Manilow has announced that for the first time ever he will be performing his special holiday concert in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

These spectacular shows are scheduled to take place in December at The Forum in Los Angeles, Allstate Arena in Chicago and NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island. Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS concerts will feature his hit songs and holiday favorites. His past holiday concerts have surprised audiences with a children's choir, Santa Claus, and even snow!

Holiday concerts are scheduled for the following dates:

Chicago Dec 5th - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

New York Dec 7th - Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Dec 20th - Inglewood, CA - The Forum

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13th at 10 AM (local time). Visit www.manilow.com/tickets for more details including pre-sale information.

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. He's had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits and is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

