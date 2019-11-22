Barnes & Noble Will Celebrate BEETLEJUICE New Vinyl Edition with Exclusive In-Store Signing and Performance

Ghostlight Records and WARNER RECORDS will celebrate the vinyl release of Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording with an exclusive in-store signing and performance at Barnes & Noble on Friday, December 6 at 4:30 PM. The album, also available on CD, digital download and streaming platforms, was released on vinyl as a two-LP picture disc set today, Friday, November 22. The event - which will include the show's current Broadway stars Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, David Josefsberg, Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser and Leslie Kritzer, in addition to the show's composer and lyricist Eddie Perfect - will feature a performance of musical selections and an album signing. The store is located at 150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side. This is a wristbanded event. Priority seating will be offered to fans with album purchase from the B&N Upper East Side store. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis (with purchase or proof-of-purchase) beginning at 9:00 AM the day of the event. Please call (212) 369-2180 for details.

Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording includes full-color packaging with complete lyrics and synopsis, in addition to liner notes by Jerry Portwood, Digital Editorial Director of Rolling Stone. Beetlejuice - the new hit Broadway musical comedy presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) - is now in performance at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). The show was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical," "Best Original Score," and "Best Book of a Musical." The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Eddie Perfect, and Kurt Deutsch. To download or stream the album, or order the CD or LP set, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/beetlejuice

The Beetlejuice vinyl edition builds upon the remarkable success of the album, which became the top streaming Broadway cast recording of the 2018-2019 season, after hitting 100 million streams earlier this month. "Say My Name," one of the show's breakout showstoppers, was chosen as Amazon's "Alexa Song of the Day" last week. The incredible growth is a result of user-generated content on TikTok, where songs from the album have been used in over one million videos.

When Beetlejuice opened on Broadway, it was hailed as "an irreverent, funny roller-coaster ride to hell and back" by Newsweek, "a big, fantastical funhouse of Burtonesque magic" by People, and "a bold, shameless, nutty, brassy, rollicking piece of fun" by The Daily Beast. It was called "rowdy, cheeky and gleefully irreverent" by New York Magazine, "a morbidly magical new musical by Billboard, and "screamingly good fun, with off-the-wall humor and endless visuals and aural delights" by Variety.

Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Peter and the Starcatcher), with original music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul(Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

The Beetlejuice cast album stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Theater World Award winner Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan, and Kim Sava.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

"BEETLEJUICE - ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING" TRACK LIST

1. Prologue: Invisible

2. The Whole "Being Dead" Thing

3. Ready, Set, Not Yet

4. The Whole "Being Dead" Thing Pt. 2

5. Dead Mom

6. Fright of Their Lives

7. Ready, Set (Reprise)

8. No Reason

9. Invisible (Reprise)/On the Roof

10. Say My Name

11. Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)/Act I Finale

12. Girl Scout

13. That Beautiful Sound

14. Barbara 2.0

15. What I Know Now

16. Home

17. Creepy Old Guy

18. Jump in the Line





