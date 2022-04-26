Barnes & Noble Union Square to Host ASSASSINS Cast Album Release & Signing Event With Judy Kuhn & More

Classic Stage Company and Barnes & Noble announced today a cast album release event for the new cast recording of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins. Featuring members of the cast and creative team of CSC's hit 2021 production, the event will take place on Friday May 6 at 7pm at the Union Square location of Barnes & Noble (33 East 17th Street).

Members of the cast and creative team, including director John Doyle, orchestrator Greg Jarrett and four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn, will appear at the event for a discussion about Assassins, an audience Q&A and to sign copies of the album. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony-winning musical Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most successful and would-be assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in US history.

Admission to the event can be gained by purchasing a ticket at https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062149127-0. Tickets include a physical copy of the cast recording and admission to the signing line with cast and creatives. Due to health and safety and space limitations, those without a ticket will not be able to enter the event space. Masks will be required for all attendees.

On Monday May 9, Classic Stage Company will host a benefit concert performance of Assassins at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway. The concert will featurethe entire cast of the 2021 CSC production, which was directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle and played 12 sold-out weeks at their home on East 13th Street. The cast includes Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck; Bianca Horn as Emma Goldman; four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble. Greg Jarrett will serve as Orchestrator and Musical Director with Sound Design by Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz.

Tickets for the Assassins benefit concert begin at $50 and are on sale now at classicstage.org.



Classic Stage Company (CSC) is committed to reimagining classic stories for contemporary audiences. It is a home for New York's finest established and emerging artists to grapple with great works of the world's repertory that speak directly to the issues of today.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.

CLASSICSTAGE.ORG