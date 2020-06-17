Barnes & Noble Closes Its Doors at Upper East Side Location
According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood. The site has been home to many Broadway Cast Recording signing events and performances since the store's Upper West Side location closed in 2010.
"We have truly enjoyed serving our customers from this location for the past 12 years and appreciate their loyalty and support," a spokesperson told Patch. "We thank also the wonderful booksellers of the Upper East Side," a Barnes & Noble spokesperson said in a statement. "It is always sad to close a store but we expect to return to the Upper East Side with a new bookstore before too long, and we are in active pursuit of a new site."
Barnes & Noble, Inc. is the largest retail bookseller in the United States, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company has over 600 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as the Nook Digital business and one of the Web's premier e-commerce sites, BN.com
