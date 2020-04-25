Barbra Streisand Joins Lineup For GLAAD's 'Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone'
Barbra Streisand has joined THE LINEUP for GLAAD's upcoming livestream event, according to Entertainment Weekly.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, GLAAD is hosting "Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone," on Sunday, April 26 at 8pm ET on GLAAD's Youtube channel and Facebook Live.
Streisand joins a lineup that features Billy Porter, the cast of Jagged Little Pill, Alex Newell, George Salazar, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, Tatiana Maslany, Pete & Chasten Buttigieg, Rosie O'Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews, and Tyler Oakley. Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh will co-host the event.
"Together in Pride: You are Not Alone" will highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplify messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV during this unprecedented time. The livestream will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink. Follow GLAAD on Twitter and Facebook for links to watch the event.
The "Together in Pride: You are Not Alone" livestream will also raise critical funds for CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 LGBTQ community centers from 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia. CenterLink strengthens, supports, and connects LGBTQ community centers, which serve over 2 million people each year. Participating community centers will also share the livestream on their social platforms.
Sarah Kate Ellis will serve as an Executive Producer of the "Together in Pride: You are Not Alone," livestream along with Erich Bergen, as well as GLAAD Media Award producers and staff members Anthony Ramos, Bill McDermott, Mark Hartnett, and Rich Ferraro.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Update: Amanda Kloots Shares Good News on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress; Doctors Will Implant Temporary Pacemaker
UPDATE: 'It looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared [the doctors] enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's h... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
THE LION KING North American Tour to Release Live Virtual Content to Commemorate 18th Anniversary
Disney's The Lion King will offer a day of free live virtual content on the Disney on Broadway Instagram page (@DisneyOnBroadway) on Monday, April 27 ... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Ben Platt and More Join Sondheim 90th Birthday Virtual Celebration
Additional star performances were announced today for the all-star special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, 'Take M... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Explains How Cancer Affected the Creation of LOVE NEVER DIES
Below, watch as Andrew explains how the show was created, and the hurdles the creative team overcame to make it a reality. ... (read more)