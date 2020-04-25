Barbra Streisand Joins Lineup For GLAAD's 'Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone'

Barbra Streisand has joined THE LINEUP for GLAAD's upcoming livestream event, according to Entertainment Weekly.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, GLAAD is hosting "Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone," on Sunday, April 26 at 8pm ET on GLAAD's Youtube channel and Facebook Live.

Streisand joins a lineup that features Billy Porter, the cast of Jagged Little Pill, Alex Newell, George Salazar, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, Tatiana Maslany, Pete & Chasten Buttigieg, Rosie O'Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews, and Tyler Oakley. Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh will co-host the event.

"Together in Pride: You are Not Alone" will highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplify messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV during this unprecedented time. The livestream will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink. Follow GLAAD on Twitter and Facebook for links to watch the event.

The "Together in Pride: You are Not Alone" livestream will also raise critical funds for CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 LGBTQ community centers from 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia. CenterLink strengthens, supports, and connects LGBTQ community centers, which serve over 2 million people each year. Participating community centers will also share the livestream on their social platforms.

Sarah Kate Ellis will serve as an Executive Producer of the "Together in Pride: You are Not Alone," livestream along with Erich Bergen, as well as GLAAD Media Award producers and staff members Anthony Ramos, Bill McDermott, Mark Hartnett, and Rich Ferraro.





