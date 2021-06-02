Barbra Streisand Announces 'Release Me 2' Album of Previously Unreleased Tracks

Barbra Streisand has announced that she will release 'Release Me 2', an upcoming collection that will feature previously unreleased tracks from her vault.

The album will be released on August 6.

Streisand's first Release Me album was released in September 2012, and contained tracks recorded between her 1967 Simply Streisand and 2011 What Matters Most albums.

Release Me 2 - Coming August 6 - A new collection containing previously unreleased tracks from Barbra's vault. pic.twitter.com/sTllT8crle - Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 2, 2021

Streisand's most recent album, Walls, was released on November 2, 2018. With the longest span of number one albums in history, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list, an honor which includes fellow duet partners Elvis Presley and Billy Joel. She made her Broadway debut in in 1962's I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE and returned to the Great White Way for 1964's FUNNY GIRL.

The best-selling female recording artist in history, Streisand partnered with some of Hollywood's biggest stars to sing Broadway classics her latest album "Encore". Following the release of her 2014 record-breaking "Partners," "ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" is Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. Streisand released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.