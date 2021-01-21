Ballet Hispánico Presents ¡SI SENOR! ¡ES MI SON! Watch Party

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized this year as one of America's Cultural Treasures, kicks off 2021 with a glimpse into the company's past. The 50th Anniversary Celebration continues with a series of entertaining archival repertory pieces, inviting audiences to look back at vibrant performances from the 80s and 90s with the Ballet Hispánico Watch Party Series on Wednesday, January 27, available at ballethispanico.org, and on YouTube and Facebook. Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company and alumni dancers. The piece features Mr. Vilaro himself, during his years as a dancer with the Company.

January 27 at 6:30pm

¡Si Señor! ¡Es Mi Son! by Alberto Alonso, followed by a conversation with former Company member Donald Roman Lopez and other special guests.

¡Si Señor! ¡Es Mi Son! (1994)

Choreographer Alberto Alonso brings the spirit of Cuba to life. Elaborately costumed dancers make their way across the stage in a carnival style procession eventually breaking off in pairs, their movement intertwined with the Afro-Cuban rhythms of Gloria Estefan's music from her album, Mi Tierra. Choreography by Alberto Alonso; Assisted by Sonia Calero; Music by Gloria Estefan (from the album Mi Tierra); Costume Design by Randy Barcelo; Lighting Design by Donald Holder; Dancers: Pedro Ruiz, Amir Levy, Natalia Zisa, Eduardo Vilaro, Lynne Morrissey, Alessandra Corona, Rebecca Jefferson, Veronica Ruiz, Donald Roman Lopez, Yael Levitin, Marc Calamia, Linda Caceres, Rita Blandino, Christina Figueroa, Eric Rivera

#BUnidos

#BUnidos began as a daily video series to combat the loss of performances and community programming due to COVID-19. As social distancing continues, we continue to provide content through our social media platforms as a way to instill a sense of community within our BH familia and offer ways to explore dance and Latino cultures online. #BUnidos! Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing.

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time, and we hope that this programming provides a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, it is important to band together in support of the arts. The personal and professional challenges that we have already endured and will continue to face over the next few weeks or months are significant. What we can take from this time of cancellations, uncertainty and social distancing is a chance to use our creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Ballet Hispánico was founded upon and has always believed in the importance of reaching and servicing our community through dance and culture. As this pandemic occurs during our 50th Anniversary, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, get back to our roots by reaching out to community near and far, and look forward to what is ahead."