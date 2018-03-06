BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Backstage with Richard Ridge: A New Evan Is Found - Meet the New Star of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Taylor Trensch!

Mar. 6, 2018  

Just last month, Dear Evan Hansen officially welcomed a new star, Taylor Trensch, who is now donning Evan's iconic cast eight times a week at the Music Box Theatre.

Trensch comes directly from the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, in which he played Barnaby Tucker. Other Broadway credits include: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Matilda, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Bare, Rent. First national tour: Spring Awakening. World premieres: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Dallas Theater Center, La Jolla Playhouse, Barrington Stage. Television: Nickelodeon's "Nella the Princess Knight." Training: Elon University.

Words certainly do not fail Trensch as he opens up with Richard Ridge about his career so far, including his recent move from 44th Street to 45th. Watch the full conversation plus all-new highlights of Trensch in the show below!

