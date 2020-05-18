BWWPrompts: Which Broadway Theatre Is Your Favorite and Why?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Lincoln Center, I shouldnt explain why. Falsettos, Sweeney Todo, any production with Christian Borle is pure magic." kickin_chiken

"The Broadhurst ❤️ because I saw Anastasia there and it holds the key to my heart

"The Imperial. I've seen the past four shows there, and my cousin was a drummer in The Great Comet." eamonn_oshea101

"The Majestic... Any theatre that houses Phantom of the Opera is my favourite" vendy_pospisilova

"The Brooks Atkinson- cozy but you don't feel squished, front of house and security staff are awesome, and so many great memories seeing my fave Waitress." hellokimster

Twitter

"Circle in the square because I felt likt I had the most space and the proscenium arrangement and the fact that it's so small makes it feel so intimate and like you're really sharing that experience with the actors and fellow audience members." @louisironson

"The Gershwin Theatre because it's the home to WICKED. The seats are comfortable an there's the giant dragon that's so beautiful. I just love everything about this theatre" @charlotte_rose1

"The Lyceum Theatre holds a special place in my heart because it was where I saw my first Broadway show (@BeMoreChill btw). Its balcony was so high that I can see everything onstage." @royandoyanc

"The Palace. It's where I saw my first musical (Beauty and the Beast), and then Aida. Not to mention the history that's tied to it with Judy Garland. It's just a gorgeous theater (painted with gold leaf)." @CovergirlChase

"I love the Walter Kerr bc I saw GGLAM there twice and more recently Hadestown, but also I just really love the architecture of the theatre and the marquee." @abbygirl_j

Facebook

"My favorite is the one I've never been in. YET. The winter garden! It was Jolsons theater for much of his Broadway career and he is my all time favorite ever.i will make it there this year I hope" Cindy Dicks

"The St James. I jeep getting drawn to it. I saw Something Rotten there when I rediscovered my love of Broadway (long story there), found out the original Broadway run of Oklahoma! was there (Another long story personal connection). Birdman used it for exterior shots." Zareh Artinian

"I spent A LOT of time at the Richard Rodgers when If/Then was playing...5/6 years ago! I have so many great memories in the walls of that theatre! I also know the Gershwin like the back of my hand." David J Pontrella

"So far The Longacre is my favorite. It's just a stunning theatre and the seating is perfect even if you're in the balcony. It's also the theatre that was home to my favorite musical, The Prom." Amanda Graffeo

"The Lyric theatre was the first to pop in my head. So beautiful!! The lobby is gorgeous and it's very comfortable!" Tracey Chiriboga

