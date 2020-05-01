BWWPrompts: What Movie Do You Think Should Be Adapted Into A Musical?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Coco would be so beautiful as a stage musical. The different genres of music, skeleton costumes, and dia de los muertos lights would be so much fun to watch!!" @cueyoung_who

"TANGLED!!!!!!! They could do so much with the lanterns, the designs that Rapunzel does on the tower walls, they could do so much for scenic design and the songs are amazing" @starlover04

"Call Me By Your Name. An amazing storyline and a great setting." @eamonn_oshea101

"Jessie Mueller once mentioned 'Bridget Jones' Diary' and now I can't think of anything else" @mel.beaumont

"FERRIS BUELERRRRRRR" @phalling_for_phantom

Twitter

"Patti LuPone's basement tours." @TodayTix

"The Parent Trap" @sabrinaamariaaa

"The Princess Diaries, music written by Alan Menken" @Liesebee

"Rocketman" @dawnjohn1

"That Thing You Do!" @ErikaMK

Facebook

"Hocus Pocus hands down! The comedic elements would be killer and it would be even better if Bette Midler could reprise her role!" Elyse Kuss

"I know this is a weird opinion, but I think Forgetting Sarah Marshall would make a hilarious musical. It's got a great storyline that would translate well to stage, and many opportunities for funny songs." Carly Whitsett

"Still waiting on Death Becomes Her rumored to be in the works with Kristin chenoweth attached to the project." DM Taps

"The Breakfast Club. The humor, the heart, the time period just SCREAMS musical." Evan Tait

"Father of the Bride" Bill Brown





Related Articles