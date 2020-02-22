BWW TV: What's the Big Secret of THE MINUTES? The Cast Spills!

In just a a matter of minutes... well, days... The Minutes will begin Broadway previews at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th St), where it will officially open on Sunday, March 15, 2020. This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Jeff Still.

With The Minutes, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County. The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares the Chicago Tribune. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

What's the big secret? Watch bellow as the cast explains... well, sort of!





