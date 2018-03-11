BWW TV: What's TRAVESTIES All About? Tom Hollander and Company Explain!

The cast of Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of Tom Stoppard's Tony Award-winning play Travesties met the press this week and BroadwayWorld was on hand to catch all the action. Get the full scoop on the play straight from the cast below!

Travesties will star Tom Hollander as Henry Carr with Peter McDonaldreprising his role as James Joyce from the Menier Chocolate Factoryproduction, Seth Numrich as Tristan Tzara, Dan Butler as Lenin, Scarlett Strallen as Gwendolen, Sara Topham as Cecily, Opal Alladin as Nadya and Patrick Kerr as Bennett. Previously announced actor Nicholas Woodesondeparted the production due to scheduling conflicts.

Tony nominee Patrick Marber will return to direct after the sold-out productions at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and the West End.

Travesties will begin preview performances on Thursday, March 29, 2018 and opens officially on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 17, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Travesties returns to Broadway in a "near-miraculous production" of "mind-bending splendor" (New York Times). In 1917 Zurich, an artist - Tristan Tzara, a writer - James Joyce, and a revolutionary - Lenin, collide in a kaleidoscopic thrill-ride that's "wickedly playful, intensely entertaining, infectiously theatrical" (Time Out London).

