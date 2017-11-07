BWW TV: What's THE CHILDREN All About? The Broadway-Bound Company Explains!

Click Here for More Articles on THE CHILDREN

Direct from an acclaimed run in London, the powerful Royal Court Theatreproduction of Lucy Kirkwood's astonishing new play, The Children, will make its American debut at MTC with the heralded original cast.

In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they're shocked to discover the real reason for her visit. The Mail on Sunday calls The Children "beautifully written and superbly acted." Hailed byThe Independent as "the most rewarding dramatist of her generation," playwright Lucy Kirkwood makes her highly anticipated New York debut. Directing is the award-winning James MacDonald (Top Girls at MTC).

Previews begin November 28 ahead of a December 12 opening at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The Children will star the original Royal Court Theatre cast BAFTA Award winner Francesca Annis (BBC's "Cranford"), Olivier Award nominee Ron Cook (Juno and the Paycock at The Donmar), and Olivier Award winner Deborah Findlay (The National Theatre's Stanley).

The company met the press earlier today and we're taking you inside the special occasion below!

