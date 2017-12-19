SECOND STAGE THEATRE
Click Here for More Articles on SECOND STAGE THEATRE

BWW TV: What's CARDINAL All About? Anna Chlumsky, Adam Pally & Company Explain!

Dec. 19, 2017  

Second Stage Theatre will soon present the world premiere production of Greg Pierce's play, Cardinal, directed by Kate Whoriskey. Cardinal will begin previews Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) and will officially open on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

CARDINAL will feature Becky Ann Baker ("Girls") as Nancy Prenchel, Anna Chlumsky ("Veep") as Lydia Lensky, Alex Hurt (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Nat Prenchel, Adam Pally ("Happy Endings") as Jeff Torm, Stephen Park(Aubergine) as Li-Wei Chen, and Eugene Young (Geek!) as Jason Chen.

Paint it red. So begins Lydia's wild idea to invigorate her Rust Belt town. But when a whip-smart entrepreneur co-opts her scheme, a precarious rivalry is born. A battle for the town's soul ensues, causing its obsessive mayor, its defiant matriarch, and the rest of its residents to question who they are and where they're headed.

We're taking you inside rehearsals with the company below!

BWW TV: What's CARDINAL All About? Anna Chlumsky, Adam Pally & Company Explain!
Click Here to Watch the Video!

Related Articles

From This Author TV - Press Previews

TV - Press Previews Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

  • BWW TV: What's CARDINAL All About? Anna Chlumsky, Adam Pally & Company Explain!
  • BWW TV: Joe Iconis, Caissie Levy & More Get Ready to Celebrate the Holidays at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • BWW TV: Cue Christmas! The Stars of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE Share Secrets from Set!
  • BWW TV: Finding the Colors of Christmas- William Ivey Long Explains the Costumes of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!
  • BWW TV: Lights Up on the Bright New Technology at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular!
  • BWW TV: Get Into the Holiday Spirit in Rehearsal with the Cast of KRIS KRINGLE!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com