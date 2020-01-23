BWW TV: Watch a Sneak Peek of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY on Broadway!

The music of Bob Dylan is coming to Broadway this February with Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home. The new musical begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5.

"With Bob [Dylan]'s material, you can't be literal. You've almost got to do the opposite. His work is so suggestive and poetic and discursive... it allows the audience to think whatever they want to think," says creator Conor McPherson. "It will resonate."

The production stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out a sneak peek of "Hurricane," "Slow Train," "True Love Tends to Forget," and "Tight Connection to My Heart," plus watch as the cast tells us all about the new musical!





