Be More Chill
Click Here for More Articles on Be More Chill

BWW TV: Watch Will Roland Belt It Out in New Song from BE MORE CHILL- Opens Tonight!

Aug. 9, 2018  

The highly anticipated musical Be More Chill is now running through September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC) and opens tonight, August 9.

Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. Be More Chill is an honest, edgy, super-hilarious look at coming of age in the digital age, set to some of the most exciting songs in contemporary musical theater. This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying, and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s, and teen movies of the 90s. Little Shop of Horrors meets The Breakfast Club in this celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise.

Below, watch as Will Roland performs a new song written for the Off-Broadway run, Jeremy's Act 1 closer, "Loser Geek Whatever."

BWW TV: Watch Will Roland Belt It Out in New Song from BE MORE CHILL- Opens Tonight!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Watch Will Roland Belt It Out in New Song from BE MORE CHILL- Opens Tonight!
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: SUMMER's Storm Lever Cooks Up Some HOT STUFFed Peppers!
  • BWW TV: THE LITTLE MERMAID Swims Into Music Theatre Wichita
  • BWW TV: They're Bringing the Beast to Broadway! Meet the Company of KING KONG
  • BWW TV: Watch Them More Than Survive! Highlights from BE MORE CHILL Off-Broadway
  • Exclusive Video: Emily Walton Performs 'The Boy Next Door' From MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS At The Muny

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       