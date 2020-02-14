BWW TV: Watch Jordan Fisher Belt Out Songs from DEAR EVAN HANSEN!

A new Evan Hansen has been found in Jordan Fisher. The recording artist and actor returned to Broadway, joining the cast of the Tony Award- winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, playing the title role for a limited 16-week engagement, on January 28.

"I was a fan of the show already," says Fisher. "It was a theatrical experience that I will literally never forget. I watched [Ben Platt] experience everything that he did in this show and went, 'How can someone actually do this show and survive... and then do it again the next night?'"

No stranger to theatre, Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as 'John Laurens/Philip Hamilton' in Hamilton, and starred as 'Mark Cohen' in Fox's RENT: Live (directed by Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Greif). He also starred on the popular Disney program "Liv and Maddie" and won the 25th Season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He will next star in Netflix's anticipated sequel to "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

Now you can check out clips of Fisher in action below!





