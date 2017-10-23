BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Cristin Milioti, William JacksonÂ Harper and More in LCT3's AFTER THE BLAST

Lincoln Center Theatre
BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper and More in LCT3's AFTER THE BLAST

Oct. 23, 2017  

Eboni Booth, Will Connolly, William Jackson Harper, Ben Horner, Cristin Milioti, David Pegram, and Teresa Yenque comprise the cast of the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theaterproduction of After the Blast, a new play by Zoe Kazan, directed by Lila Neugebauer. BroadwayWorld has highlights from the production below!

AFTER THE BLAST opens tonight, October 23, and will run for six weeks only through Sunday, November 19 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street).

AFTER THE BLAST is set in the wake of total environmental disaster, when the human population has retreated underground. Experience is simulated. Fertility is regulated. And Anna (to be played by Cristin Milioti) and Oliver (to be played by William Jackson Harper) have one last chance to have a baby.

AFTER THE BLAST has sets by Daniel Zimmerman, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Eric Southern, sound by Brandon Wolcott, and projections by Lucy Mackinnon.

