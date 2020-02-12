BWW TV: Watch Douglas Sills, Alexandra Socha & More Give Sneak Peek of Encores! MACK & MABEL

Kicking off the New York City Center Encores! season is Mack & Mabel, running for seven performances February 19-23. Led by Broadway's Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha in the title roles, the production will also star Major Attaway (Fatty Arbuckle), Michael Berresse (William Desmond Taylor), Lilli Cooper (Lottie Ames), Ben Fankhauser (Frank Wyman), Jordan Gelber (Mr. Kessel), Evan Kasprzak (Freddy), Raymond J. Lee (Andy), Kevin Ligon (Eddie), Janet Noh (Ella), and Allen Lewis Rickman (Mr. Bauman).

A love letter to the silent film era, Mack & Mabel tells the story of Mack Sennett (Sills) and his first great discovery and muse, the comedienne Mabel Normand (Socha). Mack makes Mabel a star, but Mack's insatiable drive to succeed coupled with Mabel's natural vulnerability-the key to her audience appeal-turns their love affair into a high wire act with no net.

The long-cherished score by Jerry Herman includes standards "Time Heals Everything" and "I Won't Send Roses," as well as numbers like "Look What Happened to Mabel" and "Movies Were Movies"-performed by Sills and Socha in Hey, Look Me Over! as part of the Encores! 2018 season-which showcase the sunny, irresistible melodies for which the composer of Hello, Dolly! and Mame is so justly celebrated. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with Encores! Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra, Mack & Mabel is dedicated to the memory of Jerry Herman.

Watch below as the full company gives us a sneak peek inside rehearsals and performs "I Won't Send Roses."





Related Articles