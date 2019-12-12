HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Click Here for More Articles on HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER

BWW TV: Watch Broadway Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HARRY CONNICK JR.- A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER- Live at 6pm!

Article Pixel Dec. 12, 2019  

Harry Connick Jr - A Celebration of Cole Porter, honoring one of America's most respected songwriters, opens tonight, December 12th, at the Nederlander Theatre.

Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, this entirely new production brings back to Broadway both the magic of Cole Porter's compositions and one of the world's most celebrated live performers. Connick will delight audiences with a signature style that has been called by The New York Times "blatantly seductive" while celebrating Porter's peerless contribution to the Great American Songbook.

This all-new production is conceived and directed by Harry Connick, Jr., with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Beowulf Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Ken Billington.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 6pm to watch live as the best of Broadway walks the red carpet in celebration of Harry's big night!



Related Articles

From This Author TV - Red Carpets

  • BWW TV: Watch Broadway Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HARRY CONNICK JR.- A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER- Live at 6pm!
  • BWW TV: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night of JAGGED LITTLE PILL
  • BWW TV: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
  • BWW TV: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Day of THE INHERITANCE