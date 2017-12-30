BWW TV: The Year that Was- Relive the Musicals of 2017!

Dec. 30, 2017  

It has been an epic year for Broadway, with a whopping fifteen musicals having opened in 2017. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great. Check out our 2017 wrap up below!

The musicals of 2017 included: Sunset Boulevard, Sunday in the Park with George, Come from Away, Miss Saigon, Amelie, War Paint, Groundhog Day, Hello, Dolly!, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Anastasia, Bandstand, Prince of Broadway, The Band's Visit, Once on This Island, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

