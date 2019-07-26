BWW TV: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! Parties Like It's 1899 on Opening Night

The Al Hirschfeld Theatre was the place to be last night as Moulin Rouge! officially opened on Broadway. Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The cast includes Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

The ideals of beauty, freedom, truth and love meant something in 1899 Paris, they meant something in 2001, and I think they mean something different today. Besides this extravagant world that we've created, these real, necessary themes are within [Moulin Rouge!] and that's my favorite thing about it. -Aaron Tveit

Below, watch what happened after the curtain came down, as we chat with Tveit, Olivo, Burstein, and the rest of the company!





