BWW TV: That's the Way They Got By... the Tony Nominees Reveal Their Worst Survival Jobs!

Jun. 8, 2018  

They may be Tony nominated now, but they've seen hard times just like the rest of us. BroadwayWorld caught up with some of this year's nominees to find out where they worked before making it on the Great White Way.

From telemarketing to burying dead horses, these actors know the grind. See what they had to say below!

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

