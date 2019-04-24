BWW TV: TOOTSIE's John Behlmann Takes Over Instagram For Opening Night!

Last night, Dorothy Michaels officially came to Broadway with the opening of Tootsie at the Marquis Theatre, and cast member John Behlmann took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story all throughout the most important night and gave us an inside look at everything from pre-show to the after party! If you missed all the fun (or just want to relive it all again), we've compiled footage from the takeover for you to enjoy; check it all out below!

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and musical direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie is directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The entire company from last fall's world premiere Chicago production will return for the Broadway production, including Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The company also includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.





