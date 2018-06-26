BWW TV: Laura Benanti, Ari'el Stachel & More Hit the Red Carpet at the Jimmy Awards!

Just last night, a record 80 high school students from across America took part in the Jimmy Awards to compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, which went to Renee Rapp and Andrew Barth Feldman. Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti hosted the presentation which was live streamed from the Minskoff Theatre.

Below, we're taking you to the red carpet with Benanti and more!

Can't get enough Jimmys? Go behind the scenes of rehearsals, meet this year's inspiring teachers, check in with past winners, and get the scoop on this year's event with guest bloggers Riley Thad Young and Amelia Beckham.

Jimmy Awards nominees prepared for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners were be selected by a panel of industry experts.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,500 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

