BWW Exclusive: Meet the Inspiring Teachers of the Tenth Annual Jimmy Awards, Janine Papin and Nadine Love!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Jimmy Awards will present the 2018 Inspiring Teacher Award to Janine Papin, Trinity Preparatory School, Winter Park, Florida and Nadine Love, William R. Boone High School, Orlando, Florida for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

The 2017 Jimmy for Best Performance by an Actress was presented to Sofia Deler and the 2017 Jimmy for Best Performance by an Actor was presented to Tony Moreno both representing The Applause Awards. This year's Inspiring Teacher Award presented by Wells Fargo will be awarded to Sofia's teacher, Nadine Love, and to Tony's teacher, Janine Papin.

BroadwayWorld caught up with both of the honorees before their big weekend in NYC.

How does it feel to be singled out for this special honor?

JP: It's exciting but also humbling. To be awarded the title "Inspiring Teacher" makes me think about all the people that inspired me on my own path. In addition, it gives me incentive do more and reach even higher with my personal goals as a teacher, director, and mentor. I have alway believed that growth never stops; you should always strive for that next level. So I want to find new ways to inspire my students. It is a huge responsibility to be a theater teacher, knowing that you have the ability not only to develop young talent, but also to help them develop their individual gifts and strengths as human beings. In theater, building community and helping the students develop empathy, connection, and understanding is paramount.

NL: It's really amazing to see that theatre education is being valued, and it's really just a testament to my students and their ability to focus on growing as artists all the time. I feel like this award is singling me out, but it's really about them and everything that they have done and the journey they have been on.

How did you feel when your students won last year?

JP: It was thrilling. I was at the Jimmy Awards last year, and it was wonderful to see the amazing student talent on that stage. When it was announced that [Tony] was one of the finalists, my heart started racing. After he sang his solo with such honesty and connection to the material, I was so proud of the depth of feeling and storytelling he was able to deliver. When they announced his name as the male winner, I actually flew out of my seat. Pride does not seem like a sufficient word to use to explain how I felt in that moment.

NL: It was the first time I had been to the Jimmys. We were sitting there with [Sofia]'s family and her voice teacher and her friends, and when she got called to be a finalist, we were like holding hands and just squealed with delight because we were so excited for her! And then they raise them up from the stage, so that was a really magical moment. When she started singing, she made me cry. I was so proud of her and the journey that she's been on. I had just immense joy for her. And then obviously when they announced her name, it was true celebration and excitement for her.

What's the biggest lesson you try to communicate to your students?

NL: I think they all have to figure out who they are as artists. Every single one of them is an individual, and if they figure out who they truly are and stay true to themselves, with hard work and dedication anything can happen.

JP: To be the best version of themselves that they can be. Be kind, listen, have empathy and tolerance, and be someone that others want to be around and work with.

What about your job inspires you on a daily basis?

JP: Seeing growth in my students. I have the privilege of teaching grades 6-12. Within those years so much is possible. Giving them creative opportunities that push them, make them take risks, overcome obstacles, and ultimately find a strong sense of self, is beyond gratifying. Knowing also that so many of my students are using what they learned in theater, not only on professional stages, but in their everyday life, inspires me to continue to do what I do.

NL: It's these kids. There is something magical about putting a group of high schoolers together from different backgrounds that are willing to explore and go down this crazy journey. I can ask them anything, any type of role, and they'll go down that journey with you. And I love when I get to see their growth. When you see a kid discover himself, that to me is the inspiration. It's helping these kids discover who they are and go on the journey of this - of theatre.

The tenth annual awards ceremony will take place on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan.

With nearly a decade of teaching experience, Nadine Love has taught high school theater in Orlando where she created an outstanding program which is nationally recognized for her students thriving as artists. Recent accolades include earning Best Production at the South Eastern Theatre Conference two years in a row with Collected Stories and The Children's Hour, and being invited to perform Songs for a New World as a mainstage production at the Florida State Thespian Festival. Nadine earned her Masters of Arts in Theatre Education from University of Northern Colorado and BFA in Design/Tech from Florida State University.

Janine Papin is employed by Trinity Preparatory School in Winter Park, Florida, where she wears many hats: department chair, auditorium manager, theater teacher, director, choreographer, adviser, mentor, and sponsor of the school's thespian troupe. She is also an actor/singer/dancer who performs with several regional theaters in the Central Florida area. In 2006 she was awarded The H. Benton Ellis Award for Excellence in Teaching. During the summer of 2015 she received a fellowship to study at Shakespeare's Globe Theater. She loves providing her students with plenty of opportunities for artistic growth. Whether in classes or productions, trips to New York City to work with professionals, traveling to Scotland to participate in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, or inviting guest artists to lead master classes at her school, she seeks to inspire the next generation of theater artists and create lifelong lovers and supporters of theater. Her biggest satisfaction comes from sharing her passion for the stage with her students and seeing them succeed.

