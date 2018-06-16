BWW TV: From The Winners to The Students- Advice for This Year's Jimmy Awards Nominees!

This year, a record 80 high school students from across America will participate in The Jimmy Awards, to compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the tenth annual awards ceremony.

Jimmy Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,500 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti will host the presentation which will take place on Monday, June 25th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre,200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

While this year's nominees prepare for their big week in NYC, BroadwayWorld has collected some advice from past winners, including: Sofia Deler (2017), Tony Moreno (2017), Josh Strobl (2016), Marla Louissaint (2015), Sarah Lynn Marion (2013), Taylor Varga (2013), Ryan McCartan (2011), Stephen Mark (2009).

Related Articles