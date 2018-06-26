ReneeÂ Rapp andÂ Andrew Barth Feldman Win Big at the Jimmy Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on Jimmy Awards

The 2018 Jimmy® Awards took place on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. Laura Benanti hosted.

The coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to Reneé Rapp, The Blumey Awards (Charlotte, NC) and Andrew Barth Feldman, The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance (New York, NY).

The 2018 Jimmy Awards ceremony, presented by the Broadway League Foundation, included a record number of 80 participants from 40 regional programs across the country. They competed for the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress at the 10th annual presentation. The talent showcase featured dynamic ensemble and solo performances.

Jimmy Awards nominees prepared for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts.

Six finalists each received a $3,000 scholarship toward their future education from BNY Mellon.

Sabrina Astle, Spirit of the MACY Awards (La Mirada, CA)

Emily Escobar, Broadway Star of the Future Awards (Tampa, FL)

Darian Goulding, Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards (Chicago, IL)

J.R. Heckman, Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards (Cleveland, OH)

Marisa Ines Moenho, Lucie Arnaz Awards (Palm Springs, CA)

Riley Thad Young, The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards (Memphis, TN)

Additional awards were presented and winners received a $2,000 scholarship each:

Best Dancer, presented by The Shubert Organization

John Zamborsky, Applause Awards (Orlando, FL)

Rising Star, presented by The John Gore Organization

Halle Surgil, Mancini Awards (Midland, PA)

Best Performance in an Ensemble, presented by Disney Theatrical Group

Hannah Kanter, The Jerry Herman Awards (Los Angeles, CA)

Special Recognition Scholarships, presented by BWF Foundation, Once Upon A Time Productions and Pantages Presidents Club

Zach Fogel, Spirit of the MACY Awards (La Mirada, CA)

Veronica Ballejos, The Rita Moreno Awards (San Jose, CA)

Elisha Horne, The Bobby G Awards (Denver, CO)

Amelia Beckham, The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards (Memphis, TN)

Noah Tobery, Mancini Awards (Midland, PA)

Britta Rae Cowan, Spotlight Education (Minneapolis, MN)

Spirit of the Jimmys, presented by Music Theatre International

(This $2,000 cash scholarship will be split between the two nominees who tied for the award)

Daniel Kohanbash, The Jerry Herman Awards (Los Angeles, CA)

Garrett Morris, Tommy Tune Awards (Houston, TX)

6 Week Pre-College Drama Summer Program Scholarship, presented by Carnegie Mellon University

Andrew Barth Feldman, The Roger Rees Awards (New York, NY)

During the ceremony, Janine Papin (Winter Park, FL) and Nadine Love (Orlando, FL) received the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the 2017 Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit) presented the Week in Review Video. Jimmy Awards alumni Kylie Selig (Mean Girls), Jai'Len Christine Li Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical), and Nathan Salstone(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two) also made a special appearance at the ceremony. The stars of the Disney Channel Original Movie "Freaky Friday" Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff introduced the production number, a tribute to Disney Theatrical Productions.

Judges were comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts and industry professionals. The evening of the performance, winners were selected by Dawn-Elin Fraser, Alecia Parker, Marc Platt, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Thomas Schumacher, Bernard Telsey,and Charlotte Wilcox. Preliminary judges working at NYU the week before the ceremony included Gabriel Barre, Jeff Calhoun, Wayne Cilento, Victoria Clark, Kent Gash, and Stephanie Klapper.

The production was directed by Van Kaplan and choreographed by Kiesha Lalama. Michael Moricz was the musical arranger and conductor, and Mary Jane Brennan was the writer. All four have been with the Jimmy Awards for all 10 years.

Can't get enough Jimmys? Go behind the scenes of rehearsals, watch the full ceremony, check out the red carpet, and get the scoop on this year's event with guest bloggers Riley Thad Young and Amelia Beckham.

