BWW TV: Jordin Sparks is Opening Up About Returning to Broadway in WAITRESS!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, recording artist Jordin Sparks will join the company of Broadway's Waitress in the role of Jenna from September 16 - October 27. This will mark her Broadway return after making her debut in 2010 in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.

"I've missed the Broadway stage ever since I took my final bow in In the Heights in 2010, said Sparks. "I am so excited to be able to return to it and serve up some musical pie!"

Sparks is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum, singer/songwriter and actress who garnered worldwide attention at age 17 as winner of season six American Idol. Sparks' popular singles have sold over 10 million digital tracks and has received to date two BET Awards, one American Music Award, one BMI Songwriting Award, one People's Choice Award, nominated for two MTV Awards, and a Grammy. Sparks also made her film debut starring opposite Whitney Houston in the SONY Pictures film, Sparkle. She has since appeared in numerous films, television programs and specials as an actress, host and performer.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Sparks just met the press and she's telling BroadwayWorld all about why she can't wait to get back onstage!





