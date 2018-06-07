BWW TV: Highlights from Ellyn Marie Marsh's 'I'm Sorry... What?' at Joe's Pub

Ellyn Marie Marsh, of the Broadway-bound PRETTY WOMAN, returned to Joe's Pub last month with "I'm Sorry... What?" Everyone has had a break up. Everyone has been cheated on. But not everyone can turn it into a sold out one-woman show at Joe's Pub.

Check out highlights of the concert below !

According to Mo Brady of The Ensemblist, "Between performances of Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' and Kesha's 'Prayin,' Marsh used heart and humor to share the story of how she and her nine-year-old daughter both fell in love with a charming trickster... While the events of this story are at times too shocking to be made up, Marsh shared her experiences with a heavy dose of humility. The show she created was less of an attack on a narcissist than it was an exploration of how love can blind a person from seeing the truth about themselves." Read the full review here .

Brady wasn't the only Broadway luminary to rave about Marsh's show.

I keep thinking about @ellynmarsh's really brilliant show #ImSorryWhat last night. So perfectly put together, honest, hilarious, it's a model of how these kinds of shows should be created. - Robbie Rozelle ???‍?? (@divarobbie) May 23, 2018

Ellyn was joined on stage by special guest stars The Skivvies; Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, Nick Adams (Wicked, Priscilla), Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale, Newsies) and Joey Taranto (Spider-Man and Kinky Boots) with back up vocals being provided by Courtney Allen, Sydney Angel and Brooke Shapiro. The evening featured musical direction by Drew Wutke and direction by Richard Amelius.

Related Articles