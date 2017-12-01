BWW TV: Hangin' with the Company of THE PARISIAN WOMAN on Opening Night!

Click Here for More Articles on THE PARISIAN WOMAN

The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Clybourne Park), starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman in her Broadway debut, opened just last night at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

The Parisian Woman also stars Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, American Psycho, "The Mysteries of Laura"), Tony Award winner Blair Brown ("Orange Is The New Black," "Fringe," Copenhagen, Nikolai and the Others), Marton Csokas (Loving, The Lord of the Rings) and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie).

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

We're taking you inside the opening night party with Thurman and the gang below!

