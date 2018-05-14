BWW TV: Hangin' with the Acting Nominees for the 2018 Drama Desk Awards!

Awards season continues! Just last week Drama Desk nominees gathered at the Hotel Edison's Friedman's (W. 47th Street) to meet for the first time. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and we're taking you inside the event with the acting nominees below!

Click here for a full list of Drama Desk nominees!

In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off Broadway and Off Off Broadway during the 2017-2018 New York Theater season. Eligibility and award category designations for the productions under consideration this season were determined by the Drama Desk Board of Directors with recommendations from the Nominating Committee.

In determining eligibility of The Band's Visit, which ran Off Broadway last season, the nominating committee considered only those elements that constituted new work. For all other eligible productions, nominations are consistent with opening night credits.

