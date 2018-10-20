BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of APOLOGIA with Stockard Channing, Hugh Dancy & More!

Oct. 20, 2018  

Direct from London, Alexi Kaye Campbell's biting play Apologia makes its New York debut with Stockard Channing in a powerhouse performance as a woman facing the repercussions of her past. Apologia is a passionate, human and humorous clash of generations and beliefs-a lively look at yesterday's rebels living in today's reality.

In addition to Stockard Channing as "Kristin", the cast features Hugh Dancyas "Peter" and "Simon," Megalyn Echikunwoke as "Claire," Talene Monahon as "Trudi," and John Tillinger as "Hugh."

You do not mess with Kristin Miller. In the 1960s, she was a radical activist and political protester. Now a celebrated art historian, the publication of her memoir threatens to split her family apart. But Kristin has never been one to shy away from a fight.

Apologia officially opened earlier this week and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night below!

BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of APOLOGIA with Stockard Channing, Hugh Dancy & More!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles







From This Author TV - Opening Night Special

The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!

  • BWW TV: True Story- THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
  • BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of APOLOGIA with Stockard Channing, Hugh Dancy & More!
  • BWW TV: THE NAP Company Takes Its Shot! Go Inside Opening Night
  • BWW TV: Bard + Bernhardt= Broadway! Janet McTeer & Company Celebrate Opening Night of BERNHARDT/HAMLET
  • BWW TV: The Pretty People of PRETTY WOMAN Celebrate Opening Night on Broadway!
  • BWW TV: Together at Last! Inside Opening Night of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE