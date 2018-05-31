BWW TV: From Classroom to Stage: Meet Tony Nominees Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer

The following presentation of From Classroom to Stage is presented by Carnegie Mellon University, the first, exclusive higher education partner of the Tony Awards. For more information about Carnegie Mellon University, their performing arts curriculum, and spotlights of their multiple Tony Award winning alumni, visit cmu.edu/tony-awards today.

The Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama is the oldest conservatory training program and first degree-granting drama institution in the U.S. Founded in 1914, the school combines established practice with innovation, pedagogical and technological advancement across all disciplines, preparing graduates for success on stage, on screen, behind-the-scenes or within the expanding realm of new media.

Below, meet CMU alumni and 2018 Tony nominees Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Best Lighting Design of a Play for The Iceman Cometh and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Once on This Island).

