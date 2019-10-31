BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Christopher Livingston on James Bevel & Jimmie Lee Jackson

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Christopher Livingston gives us a lesson on James Bevel and Jimmie Lee Jackson.

Christopher Livingston makes his Broadway debut in The Great Society. He was last seen in Something Clean at Roundabout Underground. His New York credits include On the Grounds of Belonging, Party People, and The Urban Retreat at The Public Theater. He was also seen in Wilder Gone in Clubbed Thumb's Summer Works, Julius Caesar at the Delacorte, Peerless at Cherry Lane and The Architecture of Becoming with Women's Project. Select regional theaters include The Williamstown Theatre Festival, Long Wharf, The McCarter, A.C.T., Yale Rep., Berkeley Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Portland Center Stage and The Virginia Stage Company. Christopher received his BFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.





